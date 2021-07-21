Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Position Lessened by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMID. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Smith-Midland in the first quarter worth $390,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMID traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 34,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 11.35%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

