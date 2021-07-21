Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 8,774 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

