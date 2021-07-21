Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 10,024 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $95,108,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40.

On Monday, May 17th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap by 22.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Snap by 193.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $129,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

