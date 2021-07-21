Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 73,636 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20.

SNOW stock opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

