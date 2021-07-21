SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives $10.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of TLMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,892. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

