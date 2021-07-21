Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

SQM stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.95 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $18,435,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $15,942,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $11,954,000.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

