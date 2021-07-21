Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

