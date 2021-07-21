Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Raised to C$21.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Solaris Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Solaris Resources stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

