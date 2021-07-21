Sologenic Reaches Market Cap of $175.70 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $175.70 million and $385,433.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00105852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00141318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,438.57 or 0.99782622 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,289 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

