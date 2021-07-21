Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 260.14% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

