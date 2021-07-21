South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SABK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of South Atlantic Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

