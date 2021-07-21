South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69.

Get South Mountain Merger alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Mountain Merger stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.