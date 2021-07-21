Southwest Airlines (LUV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

