SparkPoint Reaches Market Cap of $26.13 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $26.13 million and approximately $285,693.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,150,396,263 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

