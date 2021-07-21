Spectrum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,615.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $22,430.76 and $11,615.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00362505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

