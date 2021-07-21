Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.91.

TOY traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.53. 4,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,956. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.52. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$22.75 and a 1-year high of C$49.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$400.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.6799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

