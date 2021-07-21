Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $231.86

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.86 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 204.50 ($2.67). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85), with a volume of 3,578,867 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPI. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.43 ($2.42).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £880.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.