Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 362 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 17th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

