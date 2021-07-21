Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,365 shares of company stock worth $2,154,187 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

