Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CXM. Barclays started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

