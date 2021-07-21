Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,348 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

