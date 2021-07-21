Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.37 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

