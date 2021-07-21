Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,336 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

