SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $118.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.40.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

