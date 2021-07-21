SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.09

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.09 and last traded at $80.09, with a volume of 228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

