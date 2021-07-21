St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STJPF remained flat at $$21.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

