StableUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00785103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

