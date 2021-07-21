Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $204.25. 15,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

