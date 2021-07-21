Star Group, L.P. (SGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Star Group has raised its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Get Star Group alerts:

NYSE SGU opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.