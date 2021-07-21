State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 371,201 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 371,201 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $113,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

