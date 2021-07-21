State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 73,993 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73,993 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $75,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.