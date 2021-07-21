State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $102,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,672,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Booking by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10,929.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,130.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,253.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

