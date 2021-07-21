State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,874 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $95,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.12. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

