State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 213,845 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,856,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 213,845 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $121,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

