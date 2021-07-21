State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 191.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

