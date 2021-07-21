Status Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $178.98 million and $17.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.