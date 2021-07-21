Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

