Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $46,587,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Exact Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $208,681,373.52. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

