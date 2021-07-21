Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.79.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.