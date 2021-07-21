Stem (NYSE:STEM) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STEM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

