Stifel Financial Corp Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

