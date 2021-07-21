Stifel Financial Corp Invests $844,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $68.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock worth $7,478,848. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

