Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,013 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $154.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.34 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

