Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.71.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $474.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $491.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.88.
In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
