Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.71.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $474.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $491.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.