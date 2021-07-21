Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,710 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,964% compared to the average volume of 519 put options.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

