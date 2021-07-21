Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,710 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,964% compared to the average volume of 519 put options.
Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
