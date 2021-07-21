Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

SYBT stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

