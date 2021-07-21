Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGRZ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Stonepath Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get Stonepath Group alerts:

Stonepath Group Company Profile

Stonepath Group Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stonepath Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stonepath Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.