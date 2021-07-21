Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGRZ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Stonepath Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Stonepath Group Company Profile
