Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.72. 44,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 26,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

