Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRA opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

