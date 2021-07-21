Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DNPUF stock remained flat at $$20.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

